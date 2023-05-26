Conn. (WTNH) — Flags will be directed to half-staff Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

Friday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that U.S. and state flags will be flown half-staff on Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day, and to honor the military members who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

The flags will be lowered through the morning, and raised to full-staff at noon for the remainder of that Monday.

Gov. Lamont also announced that the New Haven Pearl harbor Memorial Bridge will be lit throughout the weekend, with red, white, and blue, starting Friday evening, and ending Monday evening.