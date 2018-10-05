Flags to fly at half staff for two days in Connecticut Video

WTNH - Two days in a row, flags will fly at half staff here in Connecticut.

Governor Malloy announced that flags will be a half staff on Sunday in recognition of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.

On Monday, the governor has directed flags to fly at half staff in honor of U.S. Navy Water Tender 1st Class Stephen Pepe from Bridgeport, who was killed in action in the attack on pearl harbor in 1941.

His remains were recently identified and returned to his family. A burial with full military honors is being held Monday in Bourne, Massachusetts.

Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman released a statement that says in part:

"Connecticut is grateful for his service to our nation and we are glad he has finally returned after all these years from battle."