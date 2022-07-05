WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – Flight cancelations are causing delays across the country. At Bradley International Airport, flights are on time, but that could easily change.

As airline travel is finally back to pre-pandemic rates, it’s estimated that over two million people traveled for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. According to TSA, it’s the highest number of travelers since February 2020.

For some, the flying experience turned into chaos. Thousands of flights turned into cancelations or delays, and a shortage of airline employees was largely to blame.

So far though at Bradley International Airport, all flights for Tuesday are scheduled to take off.