NORFOLK, Conn. (WTNH) — Rain hit the state hard Sunday night, and some towns across Connecticut are suffering amid the aftermath.

According to the Town of Norfolk Emergency Management, emergency crews made contacts with residents across Norfolk that are isolated due to road closures.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation and local public works crews will continue their survey Monday morning, and the fire department will reach out to citizens to do wellness checks.

See photos of the damage below:

Photos courtesy Town of Norfolk Emergency Management