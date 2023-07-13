GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Floodwaters from the Connecticut River have now submerged hundreds of acres of farmland. The level of water resembles a bad spring flood, but the timing during the growing season makes this flood so much worse for farmers.

At a quick look, it seems like the tobacco field at AJ Gondek Farms stops, but really water from the Connecticut River has engulfed several acres of expensive broad-leaf tobacco.

“Once the tobacco, or really any crop, once they’re covered with water, for really more than a day, they’re done,” farm owner Al Gondek said. “The plants are going to die.”

Having a farm in Glastonbury, on the banks of a major river, means Gondek has to deal with floods sometimes.

“Usually, you get this in the spring,” Gondek said. “We’ve seen it in September or October, but this time of year is pretty unusual.”

It’s also bad for business because the tobacco plants were just two or three weeks away from harvest.

Across the river in Rocky Hill, Fair Weather Growers is raising hundreds of acres of vegetables.

“We didn’t lose all of our crops,” said third-generation farmer Billy Collins. “We probably lost upwards of 80% of our crops.”

In addition to selling those crops at his farmstand, Collins is the largest grower of string beans in New England, supplying major chains like Big Y and Bozzuto’s.

One of the long-term problems is that if Big Y or Bozzuto’s can’t get their string beans from Fair Weather, they will get them from somewhere else. Even if Fair Weather re-plants, will Big Y and Bozzutto’s return and buy from Fair Weather again?

“We’re probably going to be forced to change how the farm operates to maybe downsize the farm,” Collins said.

Similar floods in 2021 and Hurricane Irene in 2011 wiped out previous crops, forcing Collins to take out loans to keep going. Loans he is still paying back.

“The amount of stress and what farmers have gone through over the years, and it seems to get harder and harder, actually, as time evolves, with less and less reward for it,” Collins said.

The fear is climate change will make floods and droughts more frequent in the coming years.