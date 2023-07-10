Conn. (WTNH) — Rain hit the state hard Sunday night, and some towns across Connecticut are suffering amid the aftermath.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont urged drivers to avoid flooded areas.

“Connecticut is expected to receive a significant amount of rain tonight and continuing into Monday,” Gov. Lamont said. “With the ground already saturated, this increases the risk of flooding. If flooding occurs, immediately move to higher ground. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads.”

See which roads and attractions are closed across Connecticut, as well as the extensive flood damage:

Litchfield County

Norfolk

A local declaration of emergency is now in place in Norfolk, with Rt. 272 closed from Bruey Road to Rt. 263 in Goshen for the foreseeable future. Numerous side roads are closed including Smith Road, Old Goshen Road, Estey Road, and Meekertown Road.

See footage captured in by Norfolk police below:

Residents in the area are isolated amid the road closures, and emergency crews worked to contact effected residents.

New Milford

New Milford Mayor Pete Bass said flooding is continuing to rise, closing and detouring traffic depending on the height of the flood waters on Rt. 7. Additionally, Rt. 202 is closed between Big Bear and Little Bear Road; officials ask motorists to seek alternate routes.

Photos courtesy New Milford Mayor Pete Bass

Lynn Deming Beach is also closed Monday due to the heavy rainfall.

Torrington

J.A. Minetto State Park is closed Monday due to flooding, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

New Haven County

Naugatuck

A viewer shared footage of the Naugatuck River rising due to the storm. See the flooding, which was captured behind the Firehouse at Volunteer Park on North Main Street.

Shelton

Indian Well State Park is closed Monday due to flooding, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said.

Fairfield County

Greenwich

Shore Road in Central Greenwich is closed due to moderate flooding during Sunday’s storm, Police Captain John Slusarz said.

Slusarz noted that while there were no reports of motor vehicle crashes related to the weather, there were two reports of cars that got stuck while trying to get through street flooding. He said both drivers were removed without injury.

New York

In New York, one person was killed. Numerous roadways experienced heavy flooding on Sunday, including in Rockland County over the northwest Connecticut border in New York state.

Photo courtesy New York State Police

Photos courtesy New York Representative Pat Ryan

See our live interactive weather radar below: