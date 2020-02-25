Florida seeks death penalty for Colchester man charged with murdering family

Video is from a previous story

CELEBRATION, Fla. (WTNH)– Florida officials are seeking the death penalty in the case of the Colchester man who was arrested last month for killing his family.

State Attorney Aramis Ayale announced Tuesday that Anthony Todt has been charged with four counts of Capital Murder and one count of animal cruelty following a grand jury investigation.

Ayale added that the state is seeking the death penalty for these crimes.

Related: Todt family killings: Former Colchester man saw his mother’s attempted murder 40 years before confessing to killing his own wife, kids

The Todt family, originally of Colchester, Connecticut, went missing in December 2019 after they had moved to Celebration, Florida.

The bodies of the mother, Megan (42), sons, Aleksander (13) and Tyler (11), daughter Zoe (4) and the family dog were found in their Celebration home on Jan. 13.

Related: Father of Colchester family members found dead in Florida home charged in their murders

Anthony Todt was then arrested at the home the same day the bodies were discovered and allegedly confessed to the murders when taken into custody.