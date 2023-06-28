WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Travelers across the country, including in Connecticut, are getting hit with delays and cancellations at airports again Wednesday, an ominous sign heading into the long July 4 holiday weekend.

Two things to keep in mind: be patient and be prepared.

At Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, two friends from New York are jetting off to Dublin, Ireland, for a wedding.

“Since we’re from Albany, we figured we’d do Hartford because there’s less traffic than JFK,” Kathy Walsh told News 8. “My daughter went out of JFK yesterday, and it was insane.”

Walsh’s daughter is not alone. A surge in travelers for the holiday weekend and bad weather have contributed to the travel chaos, with airlines canceling more than 5,000 flights in the U.S. since Saturday.

David and Pamela McManus from Bridgeport waited for hours at Bradley for their daughter to arrive from Florida.

“July 4 is coming up,” he said. “A lot of people are traveling. It’s frustrating, but you don’t have a choice. She was supposed to be here at 9:49 this morning, and now it’s not coming until 12:40 p.m.”

If you are planning to fly, be prepared and plan ahead.

“Between now and next week, we’re expecting about 50,000 individuals to depart from Bradley International Airport,” Alisa Sisic, Connecitcut Airport Authority’s public information officer said.

Other tips to keep in mind:

Check your flight status before going to the airport

Arrive early

Know your parking options

Follow TSA Screening Guidelines

“It’s going to get busy tomorrow [Thursday], and then Friday, should be probably the busiest day we’ve had all year,” TSA New England’s spokesman Dan Velez said.

It will also be busy on the roads with an estimated 43 million people driving to their destinations, according to AAA.

“We went to look for a rental car,” Andrew Hostetler of Florida said. “No rental cars, of course. We had to go get a U-Haul!”

AAA predicts this year’s overall holiday travel will be the highest on record, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.