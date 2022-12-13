WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Is a trip to Jamaica on your horizon?

For the first time, Bradley International Airport will offer a non-stop flight from Connecticut to Jamaica. The service will commence with a flight to Montego Bay on December 15.

The new destination is well-deserved, as Connecticut is home to one of the largest Jamaican communities in the world. According to census data, there are more than 56,000 residents with Jamaican registry in the state, making Connecticut the fifth-largest population of residents with Jamaican ancestry in the U.S.

Earlier this year, Bradley announced the return of its popular non-stop flight from Bradley to Ireland, as well as a new non-stop flight to Las Vegas.