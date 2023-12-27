SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Mother Nature is putting a damper on skiing and snowboarding plans in Connecticut.

Mount Southington, Ski Sundown and Powder Ridge were all forced to close early Wednesday due to the fog and rain.

Six out of 14 trails were open at Mount Southington Ski Area but at 5 p.m. Wednesday all trails closed due to expected heavy rain.

Jay Dougherty, the general manager of Mount Southington said the forced closure is tough due to the timing during the holiday break.

“That’s New England for you, especially Southern New England,” Dougherty said.

Area ski mountains were hoping for a white Christmas but instead of snowballs, Mother Nature threw a winter curveball hitting Connecticut repeatedly with fog and rain.

“Fog really chews it up so like this morning when we had heavy dense fog it really took a toll on our skiing surface,” Dougherty said. “As soon as Mother Nature allows, our snow-making team will get right back at it.

The weather forced Mount Southington to close just five days after opening for the season. Dougherty said this year they added new snow-making equipment to help maneuver through warmer temps, but the rain is still problematic.

“Tomorrow we are going to be closed throughout the day,” Doughtery said. “Overnight we are going to get some heavy rain, especially early in the morning. I don’t want to put my grooming machines on it at that point because what a grooming machine does is kind of chews up the snow and then that water is really going to get absorbed in instead of running off the surface. Snow-making in general is the lifeblood to the skiing industry in Connecticut, it doesn’t exist without it.”

Skiers and snowboarders both told News 8 they’re happy they hit the slopes when they did.

“Today was the one chance you know, it was the time to get it and y’all missed out,” said Danbury resident Daniel Evangelista.

And said despite some light rain today’s conditions were powder perfect.

Mountains across the state are monitoring the weather for Thursday. Powder Ridge and Mount Southington have both announced they will be closed and will reopen for mountain sports on Friday.