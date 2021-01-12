Foodshare, CT Food Bank join forces to help those in need across the state

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– The holidays, when people feel most generous, are over. As we start the long, cold winter months, the need for donated food is just as high as it was in December, however. Fortunately, there are some new developments in the effort to make sure people have enough food on their table.

The First Congregational Church of Torrington has been doing a food giveaway like this on the second Tuesday of every month for the last ten years, and this year they are busier than ever

“They’ll come down anywhere between 7:30, 7 o’clock in the morning to wait to get their numbers to be sure they’re going to get the product,” explained head pastor Steven Darr. “We’ve never run out, which has been good.”

Helping making sure they don’t run out on this Tuesday are both Foodshare and the Connecticut Food Bank. Those two large organizations are about to become one.

“It’s an historic merger for the state of Connecticut,” said Foodshare CEO Jason Jakubowski. There will be one Feeding America food bank serving the state of Connecticut. It will allow us to pool our resources.”

Jakubowski will be the CEO of the new organization. You may have seen him a lot recently, running the massive food distribution center at Rentschler Field. That will continue, once a week, through the winter. While the long lines at any food giveaway testify to the size of the need, Jakubowski says, fortunately, the donations keep coming in.

“We know we’re headed for a rough couple of months, especially if the weather is bad, but we feel like we are ready for it,” Jakubowski said. “Working together, we are even more ready for it than we would have been originally.”

There are more drive-up food giveaway locations on different days of the week in different locations. For more information, click here.