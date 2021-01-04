Foodshare distribution to resume at Rentschler Field in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Foodshare is extending their food distribution program at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

The site will reopen next Tuesday, January 12. It will be open every Tuesday this winter until an end date is determined. The new hours are from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. People should use the Silver Lane entrance. The address for that entrance is 615 Silver Lane, East Hartford, CT 06118.

The Rentschler Field distribution site alone has served over 225,000 households and has distributed over 6 million meals.

“We successfully served hundreds of thousands of people with the Rentschler Field distribution during the spring, summer and fall, but winter weather in New England is always an incredible challenge. Our team worked tirelessly throughout the holidays to find a way to keep this distribution site going through the winter, and we are happy to report our efforts were successful. Thanks to the continued support of Governor Lamont and the State of Connecticut, and thanks to a generous discount from our friends at Euphoria Event Solutions in Windsor, we will be able to continue our Rentschler Field distribution through the winter months.” Jason Jakubowski, President and CEO of Foodshare in a press release

Anyone in need of food assistance who needs information about how to get help can call 211 or visit https://www.211ct.org/, or www.foodshare.org/help.