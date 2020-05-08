Foodshare receives special donation to help keep drive up food distribution site running at Rentschler Field

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Foodshare, the food bank serving Hartford and Tolland counties, is working tirelessly to keep up with increasing demand amid the pandemic.

The drive up food distribution site at Rentschler Field will now run at least through May.

About 1,600 cars a day are coming through there and Friday there was a special donation that can cover at least another week.

“This operation in and of itself here at Rentschler is costing us 40- 45 thousand dollars a week, so this will easily pay for another week here,” said Jason Jakubowski, President & CEO, Foodshare.

The Root Center for Advanced Recovery, with ten sites across Connecticut treating people with mental health and substance abuse issues, donated $50,000 Friday towards this drive up food distribution site in East Hartford.

“We probably serve 2,500 patients a day that are from the Hartford County area and we know that many of our patients are in pretty dire straits right now when it comes to food insecurity,” said Steven Zuckerman, President & CEO, Root Center for Advanced Recovery.

From staples like potatoes and apples, to yogurt and chicken, hundreds of cars have been lining up Monday through Friday, driving off with 20 pounds of food.

“To be here in person and see these lines of cars. It’s so unfortunate but we’re so happy to be able to be a part of this,” said Zuckerman.

Foodshare CEO Jason Jakubowski says this donation is meaningful because they don’t often get checks of this size from nonprofits.

And, as demand for food increases with so many out of work, Foodshare hopes it can continue to operate there.

“As long as we have money to buy food, as long as we have the volunteers, we’ll be able to keep this operation going,” said Jakubowski.

Foodshare has extended the program at Rentschler Field until May 29. It runs Monday through Friday from 8:30 to noon, use the Silver Lane Stadium entrance.