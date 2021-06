Conn. (WTNH) — Anyone in need of food can visit one of Foodshare’s emergency drive-thru distributions this summer.

The drive-thru distributions will run until Aug. 31.

The regional food bank partners with community programs throughout Hartford and Tolland counties to make sure residents are able to access the help they need.

Our summer emergency drive-thru food distributions have started and will run through August 31. Check out our schedule and share it in your community: https://t.co/KNVdSA0Y3z (scroll to the bottom of the website) pic.twitter.com/FzDAW2Srb8 — CT Food Bank (@CTFoodBank) June 14, 2021

A full list of summer drive-thru distributions can be found here.