Foodshare, CT Food Bank drive-thru distribution sites continue into March

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Foodshare and the Connecticut Food Bank will continue their emergency food distribution sites through the month of March.

This includes the massive site at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. It will be open on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be sites in Norwalk, New London, Norwalk, Norwich and Bridgeport.

Below is the statewide drive-thru food distribution schedule for March:

Mondays – Norwich

Address: 28 Stonington Road, Norwich CT 06360 – in the parking lot across from Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill

Hours: 9:30 am – 12:00 pm

Tuesdays – East Hartford

Address: Rentschler Field, 615 Silver Lane, East Hartford, CT 06118 – Silver Lane Entrance

Hours: 9:30 am – 1:00 pm

Wednesdays – Norwalk

Address: Calf Pasture Beach, 99 Calf Pasture Beach Road, Norwalk, CT 06855

Hours: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Thursdays – East Hartford

Address: Rentschler Field, 615 Silver Lane, East Hartford, CT 06118 – Silver Lane Entrance

Hours: 9:30 am – 1:00 pm

Fridays – New London

Address: St Mary Star of the Sea Church, 10 Huntington Street, New London, CT 06320

Hours: 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm

Saturdays – Bridgeport *Note- in the event of inclement weather Bridgeport distributions will be on Sundays. Check social media for updates.

Address: Wades Dairy, 1316 Barnum Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06610

Hours: 7:45 am – 10:30 am

Bi-weekly Distributions:

Saturdays, 3/6 & 3/20 – Putnam

Address: Putnam Elementary School, 33 Wicker Street, Putnam, CT 06260

Hours: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Saturdays, 3/13 & 3/27 – Bristol

Address: Bristol Department of Public Works Garage, 95 Vincent P. Kelly Road, Bristol, CT 06010

Hours: 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Connecticut Food Bank/Foodshare are also encouraging people to connect with additional food resources in their community. To access additional food resources, call 211, go to https://www.211ct.org/, visit www.foodshare.org/help or www.ctfoodbank.org/gethelp.