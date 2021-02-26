Foodshare, CT Food Bank drive-thru distribution sites continue into March

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Foodshare and the Connecticut Food Bank will continue their emergency food distribution sites through the month of March.
This includes the massive site at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. It will be open on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be sites in Norwalk, New London, Norwalk, Norwich and Bridgeport.
Below is the statewide drive-thru food distribution schedule for March:
Mondays – Norwich
Address: 28 Stonington Road, Norwich CT 06360 – in the parking lot across from Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill
Hours: 9:30 am – 12:00 pm
Tuesdays – East Hartford
Address: Rentschler Field, 615 Silver Lane, East Hartford, CT 06118 – Silver Lane Entrance
Hours: 9:30 am – 1:00 pm
Wednesdays – Norwalk
Address: Calf Pasture Beach, 99 Calf Pasture Beach Road, Norwalk, CT 06855
Hours: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Thursdays – East Hartford
Address: Rentschler Field, 615 Silver Lane, East Hartford, CT 06118 – Silver Lane Entrance
Hours: 9:30 am – 1:00 pm
Fridays – New London
Address: St Mary Star of the Sea Church, 10 Huntington Street, New London, CT 06320
Hours: 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm
Saturdays – Bridgeport *Note- in the event of inclement weather Bridgeport distributions will be on Sundays. Check social media for updates.
Address: Wades Dairy, 1316 Barnum Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06610
Hours: 7:45 am – 10:30 am
Bi-weekly Distributions:
Saturdays, 3/6 & 3/20 – Putnam
Address: Putnam Elementary School, 33 Wicker Street, Putnam, CT 06260
Hours: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Saturdays, 3/13 & 3/27 – Bristol
Address: Bristol Department of Public Works Garage, 95 Vincent P. Kelly Road, Bristol, CT 06010
Hours: 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Connecticut Food Bank/Foodshare are also encouraging people to connect with additional food resources in their community. To access additional food resources, call 211, go to https://www.211ct.org/, visit www.foodshare.org/help or www.ctfoodbank.org/gethelp.