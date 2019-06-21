For the fans: What to expect at Travelers Championship Video Video

CROMWELL (WTNH) - So you didn't make the tournament-- but if you're heading to Travelers Championship this weekend, you can still experience TPC River Highlands like a pro.

The Stanley Black & Decker Fan Zone

The fan zone is where you'll find it all: the food, the drinks, and family fun.Take the chipping challenge for charity, putt around the mini golf course, even get some help with your swing from Golftec.

Kids will enjoy building and racing toy cars at the Stanley Black & Decker booth, or playing at the LEGO station. For the brave ones seeking a birds-eye view of the course, there's a rock climbing wall, too.

Nearby, you'll find refreshments at the lemonade and pretzel stand, or something a little stronger at the Grey Goose cocktail bar.

The food

Staples like burgers, wraps and salads are on hand at 12 concession stands throughout TPC River Highlands; they open as early as 7 a.m. and stay open as late as 8 p.m. Tournament caterer Levy Golf is back for its second year at Travelers, bringing specialty items like bratwurst on a pretzel roll and the "walking taco" (it's like a taco but piled on top of Fritos). Some stands serve breakfast sandwiches until 10 a.m. See a course map here.

Entertainment

The stage at the Fan Zone will host two concerts this weekend: Spin Doctors on Friday and country duo LoCash on Saturday.

The weather

It's going to be a beautiful weekend! Storm Team 8 is calling for sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday with temps in the 80s -- so don't forget that sunscreen! See the forecast here.

Admission, parking, the nuts & bolts

Travelers has a helpful A-Z Fan Guide with answers to all of those frequently asked questions.