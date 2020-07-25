Former candidate for governor hit by car while jogging

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former two-time candidate for Connecticut governor was hit by a car while jogging in Pennsylvania and is receiving medical care there.

That’s according to a brief statement released Friday by Oz Griebel‘s family. Details of the 71-year-old Hartford resident’s condition and where exactly the accident on Tuesday happened were not released.

The family said it welcomed thoughts and prayers for Griebel and asked for privacy.

Griebel ran unsuccessful campaigns for governor as a Republican in 2010 and as an independent in 2018. He served for nearly 17 years as president and chief executive officer of the MetroHartford Alliance, an economic development group.