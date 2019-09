(WTNH) — The former captain of the UConn equestrian team has tragically passed away in a horseback riding incident.

New York state police say 23-year-old Samantha Calzone was riding a horse Monday morning at a family farm when the horse reared-up for an unknown reason and fell on top of her.

Samantha Calzone was from Greenwich and was a member of the UConn class of 2018.