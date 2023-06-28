NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Former Connecticut Gov. Lowell Weicker died Wednesday at 92 after a short illness.

“It is with profound sadness and loss that we announce that husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Lowell Palmer Weicker Jr., died today [Wednesday] after a short illness,” his family said.

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered U.S. and state flags to half-staff, effective immediately and until sunset on the date of interment, in honor of the former governor.

Weicker got his start in politics by serving as a state representative in the Connecticut House in the 1960s and as the first selectman in Greenwich. He was elected to Congress in 1968 and quickly ran for the Senate in 1970.

He campaigned with President Richard Nixon in Hartford and went on to unseat Sen. Thomas Dodd in a three-way race.

But a few years later, Weicker became a foe of Nixon, attacking him during the Watergate hearings. That was 1973, and Nixon resigned in disgrace the following year.

Weicker earned a reputation as a maverick, a liberal Republican who often bucked his own party.

He was reelected two more times. But in 1988, he faced his toughest election yet. Then state Attorney General Joe Lieberman took him on, and thanks in part to a classic ad, Weicker lost.

Two years later, Weicker launched a comeback as an independent and as a candidate for governor. He created the Connecticut Party and was elected governor in 1990.

In his first year, Weicker made history by leading the move to implement an income tax, something he had campaigned against. It passed the legislature, but not without controversy.

Weicker received threats, jeers and was hanged in effigy.

The income tax led to one of the biggest demonstrations in Connecticut history as tens of thousands descended on the capitol to voice their opposition. Twenty-five years later, Weicker still defended his move.

During Weicker’s term, he also passed an assault weapons ban, signed deals allowing the Pequots and Mohegans to open casinos with a cut of slots to the state, and had a battle with Donald Trump to keep him out of Bridgeport, calling him a dirtbag after Trump called him a fat slob.

Deeply unpopular, Weicker didn’t run for reelection in 1994 but kept active with interviews and endorsing candidates from West Hartford who resurrected his party and supported Ned Lamont.

“At home, he was the center of our universe never failing in his love and enthusiasm for family,” his family said. “Pop,” as he is affectionately known to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was greatly loved and will be missed.”

He is survived by his wife, Claudia Weicker, five sons (Scot, Gray, Brian, Tre, and Sonny Weicker), two stepsons (Mason and Andrew Ingram), 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

—

Condolences from current and former politicians quickly started pouring in after Weicker’s death.

“Lowell and Claudia have been great friends to Annie and me for many years, and I am grateful for the counsel and advice that he provided,” Lamont said. “He truly cared about implementing policies that improve Connecticut for the better, and I admire his independent way of leading. Lowell never ducked a tough battle, absolutely convinced that he was right, and he usually was. He was always bigger than life, and he always will be. On behalf of the people of the State of Connecticut, I thank Governor Weicker and his entire family for everything they have provided our state. Annie and I extend our deepest sympathies.”

“Connecticut has lost a legendary, larger-than-life, and lionhearted leader,” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said. “Lowell Weicker was a dedicated public servant who committed his life to his community, his state, and his nation for over four decades. He became a public figure as a member of the Senate Watergate Committee, where he became the first Republican senator to call for Richard Nixon’s resignation. His political courage was inspiring as he guided Connecticut through difficult financial times, ushering in measures that would help our state to build a more sustainable future. A fiercely independent-minded individual, Lowell was unafraid to speak his mind – he didn’t sugarcoat things or fear an unpopular decision. He did and said what he believed was right. Lowell exemplified what it meant to lead with compassion and empathy, but also a clear toughness. Throughout the years, he’s remained a mentor to me and so many others. The governor and I will miss his advice and wise counsel. Our hearts go out to his wife Claudia and their family.”

“Our hearts go out to Claudia and the entire Weicker family. Governor Weicker was an exceptional leader who never shied away from taking on the difficult tasks of both governance and politics,” Rep. John B. Larson (CT-01) said. “He led forthrightly and was bold, yet he had an incredible sense of compassion for the people he was sworn to serve and the state he so deeply loved. You always knew where you stood with Lowell Weicker: he didn’t mince words or sugarcoat his intentions. It was an honor to work alongside him, both when we agreed and disagreed. The State of Connecticut was well-served by his integrity and commitment.”