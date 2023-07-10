GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Family, friends and politicians from both parties said a final goodbye to Lowell Weicker, a towering figure in Connecticut politics. He died last month at age 92 after a brief illness.

Weicker was laid to rest at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Greenwich Monday.

“He was a man who would go to any lengths to help those in need, be it his son, a family member, or someone he had never met before,” said his son, Scot Weicker, one of seven children. “It made no difference.”

He was kind, funny, bold, courageous, and steadfast in doing what was right.

“It just seemed like he was going to live forever,” said Gray Weicker, another one of his sons.” He had a disdain for water. Drink Diet Coke and bourbon. Not together. Cake, cheesecake, or rum cake for breakfast… and loved to 92. Truly miraculous.”

He was a devoted family man and public servant, serving as Connecticut’s 85th governor and a U.S. Senator with his career spanning decades.

Former Democratic Sen. Chris Dodd served in Congress for 14 years with Weicker, including eight as Connecticut’s two senators.

“He loved his family,” Dodd said. “He loved Connecticut, and he loved his country deeply. He was a true, true patriot.”

Weicker considered himself a maverick. He was the first Republican to call for President Richard Nixon to resign.

“He burst on the national scene as a young senator during the Watergate hearings,” said Stanley Twardy, who worked with Weicker as a senator and governor.

Weicker was unshackled by partisanship and, instead, guided by an internal moral compass.

“Opinionated? Yep. Absolutely,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “Inverse of that, maybe, is also highly principled. He was 100% certain that he was absolutely right 100% of the time. He usually was. And you know what? When he wasn’t, he was willing to change his mind.”

Weicker garnered strong opinions over the years. He pushed through the highly contentious income tax when the state faced major fiscal problems, sparking a huge protest.

His loved ones said that’s not his political legacy.

“He would tell us at the end of a long day, battling each other on the floor, they would meet for a few drinks and iron things out,” Gray Weicker said. “It didn’t matter. No party affiliation. The goal was what was best for the people. My wish as a tribute to dad is to revert to what’s best for the people. As we leave here today, let’s all take a playbook to carry on his legacy.”.

Following the service, there was a 10-gun salute and burial with military honors at Putnam Cemetery in Greenwich.

Remembering Lowell Weicker

Weicker’s funeral was attended by many current and former politicians, including former Connecticut Dan Malloy, the entire congressional delegation, U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, and former state Sen. Ted Kennedy Jr.

[Weicker was] just a remarkable, bold,” U.S. Rep. John Larson (D-District 1) said after the service. “You always know where you stood with Lowell Weicker.”

“I often refer to him as a titan of the United States Senate,” U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-03) said.

“His legacy will be of a person who stood up for principles, the constitution, what he believed was right,” Lt. Gov. Susan Byseiwicz (D-Conn.) told News 8 after the service. “He also was a person who didn’t believe in partisanship, and that’s something our state and country need, more bipartisan, working together.”