Former Connecticut teacher donates over $500,000 to school

(AP) — A former teacher and coach donated over half of a million dollars from his estate to a nonprofit.

The Republican American reported Monday that Richard Cobb retired after 40 years of teaching at Taft School in 2013, and died in January 2019. Director of development at the Children’s Community School, Lynn Curless, says the money will be used to help the school through an expansion to add middle school grades sixth, seventh and eighth.

Curless said that Cobb often devoted much of his time and money to charitable causes. Cobb regularly brought Taft students to volunteer at the nonprofit as part of the school’s community service program.