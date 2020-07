PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Former Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy got into some trouble with State Police last weekend.

Malloy got a speeding ticket Sunday on I-395 in Plainfield. A trooper clocked Malloy going 86 mph.

The trooper pulled him over and only ticketed him for going 85 mph, which saves Malloy from a possible reckless driving charge.

Malloy currently serves as Chancellor for the University of Maine.