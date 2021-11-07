Former Derby Mayor Eugene D. Micci dies at 76-years-old

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Derby Mayor and State of Connecticut Legislative Commissioner Eugene D. Micci, Esq. died at 76-years-old this past Friday.

Micci passed away on Friday, November 5 alongside his beloved family. Throughout his life, he had several political feats, including becoming the youngest person ever elected Mayor at the age of 27 in 1973. Following his appointment, Micci was reelected in 1975 in a landslide. His time in Derby was cut short, however, as he stepped down in his second term to take on the role as one of the two State Legislative Commissioners by the late Governor Ella T. Grasso.

The former Mayor and Commissioner made an impact in the city; under his leadership, the city completely rebuild the Paugassett Hook and Ladder Company #4 firehouse at 57 Derby Avenue and built a brand new Hotchkiss Hose Company #1 at 200 Davis Humphreys Road.

Aside from his career, Micci was a fan of Fairfield University Stags Basketball and the Chicago Cubs.

The City of Derby will lower its flags at half-staff until his interment.

Funeral services will be held at Celentano Funeral Home at 424 Elm St. on Monday, November 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. In Lieu of flowers, Micci’s family suggests donating to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Derby’s volunteer fire department, Paugassett Hook and Ladder Company 4.