Former lawyer Kent Mawhinney due in court on murder conspiracy charges in Dulos case

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s back to the Stamford courtroom for the man charged with conspiring in the murder of missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos. Kent Mawhinney has been behind bars since he was charged with helping Fotis Dulos with an alibi for the day his wife disappeared.

According to investigators, Kent Mawhinney was Fotis Dulos’ friend, his lawyer, and his co-conspirator in the murder of Dulos’ wife Jennifer.

RELATED: Grave-like hole, bags of lime found on land of Gun Club founded by one-time Dulos attorney, Kent Mawhinney

Mawhinney is no stranger to courtrooms. He is a lawyer, after all, but he has also been a defendant before. Last year he was charged with violating a protective order against his own wife. She said she was scared of what he would do to her.

As for the charges he is facing on Thursday, police say Mawhinney worked with Fotis Dulos and Dulos’ then-girlfriend Michelle Troconis to develop an alibi for where Dulos was the day his wife Jennifer disappeared. And in maybe the strangest turn of the whole case, a couple of guys found what looked like an empty grave dug in the woods at a rod and gun club Mawhinney helped found.

The hole had bags of lime in it and was covered with old barbecue grates. When they checked again, they found the line was gone, and later the hole was filled in. Police say Mawhinney’s phone was in the area of that grave on dates matching the charges to that hole.

The question everyone is asking – Was that grave meant for Mawhinney’s wife or Dulos’ wife or was it just a coincidence?

RELATED: Fotis Dulos’ death certificate reveals he was cremated days after his death

Fotis Dulos was charged with murder and then killed himself three weeks ago. Michelle Troconis is facing conspiracy charges and is out on bond.

Mawhinney has not made bail, so he has been locked up in jail for more than six weeks now.