Former NBA & UConn star asking governor to sign PROTECT Act to put limits on solitary confinement

Connecticut

by: Associated Press, WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP/WTNH) — Former NBA star and UConn basketball player Caron Butler is among those asking Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont to sign a bill that would strictly limit the use of solitary confinement in prison.

He will be at the State Capitol in Hartford with legislators Monday morning, asking the governor to sign the bill as soon as possible.

Butler spent two weeks in solitary confinement while serving time in prison as a teenager on guns and drug charges. He calls it dehumanizing.

The PROTECT Act (SB-1059) would require almost all inmates to be allowed at least 6 1/2 hours out of their cells. It would also limit the use of certain restraints. In addition, it would limit the length of solitary confinement in prisons to just three days.

The legislation received final legislative approval from the House 87-55 early Sunday morning.

It comes as the state is closing its maximum-security, Northern Correctional Institution, which was designed specifically to keep inmates in isolation.

