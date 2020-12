(WTNH) — A big honor has been given to former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz on Thursday.

President Trump awarded former coach Holtz the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Holtz coached for 34 years and led Notre Dame to the national title in 1988. The 83-year-old college football Hall of Famer went on to become an analyst at ESPN.

He is an outspoken Trump supporter.