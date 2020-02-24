Former priest accused of sexual assault pleads not guilty

DANBURY, Conn. (The News-Times) — A former Connecticut priest accused of sexually assaulting one boy and groping another has pleaded not guilty.

The Danbury News-Times reported on Monday that Jaime Marin-Cardona pleaded not guilty to fourth-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to child and illegal sexual contact. Marin-Cardona is accused of grooming two boys over four years.

The alleged abuse began the same year Marin-Cardona became a priest at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in 2014. He turned himself in to Danbury police Jan. 3 and was released on $500,000 bond.

Marin-Cardona’s criminal defense lawyer has said his client maintains his innocence.