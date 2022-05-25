(WTNH) – The former assistant principal at Sandy Hook Elementary School released a statement following the mass school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Anthony Salvatore, the assistant principal at Sandy Hook Elementary School at the time of the mass shooting, is now the Co-President of the CT Federation of School Administrators.

The statement reads below:

The CT Federation of School Administrators sends its deepest sympathies, courage, peace, and comfort to the families, friends, and community members of the 19 students and 2 teachers who were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas yesterday.

Having experienced personally the loss and trauma of 20 students, 5 teachers, and 1 administrator at Sandy Hook Elementary School almost ten years ago, we learned that it is important to treat the trauma first before treating grief. This will take time and resources.

We wish the families will have the time to deal with their personal loss and the resources to support them in whatever way they need. There is no right way to process trauma or grief as an individual or community and not everyone needs the same resources to cope. It is an individual journey.

Their healing journey will last a lifetime – a marathon versus a race. It is important for them to know that we support them now and we will be there to support them in the future.

Anthony Salvatore