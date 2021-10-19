Former Senator Lieberman’s new book details help he received from GOP in 2006

Conn. (WTNH) — Former Connecticut U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman is sharing his secret on how he got reelected in his new book.

He says that aid from top Republicans, including strategist Karl Rove, helped him win against a more left-leaning Democrat and a Republican.

Lieberman ran as an Independent in 2006 after losing the Democratic primary to Governor Ned Lamont.

Our news partners at the Hartford Courant report Rove offered help on the day of the primary. Lieberman went on to win the Senate race.

Lieberman’s new book is called “The Centrist Solution”; it came out Tuesday.