Former State Senator Ed Gomes dies at 84

(WTNH) — Former State Senator Ed Gomes has died. Nine days ago, Gomes was critically injured in a car crash in his hometown of Bridgeport.

Governor Ned Lamont released a statement Tuesday regarding Gomes’ passing, saying,

“Senator Ed Gomes was a fighter – for Bridgeport, for workers and for the State of Connecticut. Courageous and persistent, when I first entered politics to lead a charge for change in 2006, Ed Gomes was the first one to stand by my side. More than just Bridgeport, Connecticut lost a giant today who advocated for so many. Ed will be sorely missed by all, and our prayers go out to his family and loved ones.”

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim released a statement upon hearing of the passing of Gomes, saying,

My sympathies go out to the Gomes family. Ed dedicated much of his life to public service and his community as well as second chance opportunities. Those who knew him across the state, and here in Bridgeport will miss him.

Senator Gomes also served as a city councilman. He was 84-years-old.