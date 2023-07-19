NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Many former Stone Academy students are reacting to the Connecticut Office of Higher Education’s bombshell audit report on the now-defunct nursing school, which abruptly closed five months ago.

The 26-page report revealing details about Stone Academy’s alleged failures including:

More than 7,000 instances where clinical attendance sheets were not filled out correctly, and therefore didn’t count towards students’ required hours

Out of more than 102,000 clinical hours reported, 76% were deemed invalid

More than 43 Stone Academy instructors were considered to be “unqualified” to teach their courses

This week, the Office of Higher Education began releasing audited transcripts to the 800 students impacted.

“As of today, we will have all of the transcripts available for students who requested them,“ said Tim Larsen, the executive director of the Connecticut Office of Higher Education.

Brittany Moxam, of Bloomfield, said she discovered on her audited transcript that the clinical hours she completed are no longer valid.

“I was there for over two years for nothing,” she said. “Stone Academy destroyed all of our lives by wasting our time, money and effort we put in to further our education. It’s very frustrating.”

Former student Chantel Howell, of Naugatuck, is a single mother. She was excited to become a nurse, and was one test away from taking nursing board exam when the school closed.

“I’m not even sure if I want to continue my nursing career to be honest with you,” she said. “I have a 4-year-old, and I’ve already sacrificed so much time.”

Howell told News 8 she feels like she’s in a career holding pattern, unsure of what to do next.

“It’s embarrassing for me, it’s embarrassing for my family,” she said. “I wanted to be that role model for my son and it just sucks.”

On Wednesday, the Office of Higher Education gave an update to the Connecticut Board of Examiners for Nursing on the status of Stone Academy students and tuition refunds.

During the conference, call Larsen said an auditor determined that approximately $263,000 in refunds is now available for students who paid tuition out of pocket.

The state is still working on refund details for students who took out federal loans.

Meanwhile, students like Howell and Moxam said they don’t know how to move forward.

“I have major anxiety now,” Howell said. “I’m scare to even go to another school to start another program I don’t want it to close down, or anything like that.”

The Office of Higher Education will hold a webinar next week to provide details on the audit and answer student questions. The webinar will be recorded for students who are unable to attend.