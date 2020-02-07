Former UConn president John DiBiaggio passes away at 87

(WTNH) — The University of Connecticut is mourning the loss of a former university president.

The university reports John DiBiaggio, who served as the tenth president of UConn from 1979-85, passed away on February 1, 2020. He was 87.

DiBiaggio laid the groundwork for the University’s growth and expansion, according to UConn.

He served as the Vice President for Health Affairs and Executive Director of the UConn Health Center three years before becoming the University’s president.

After leaving Connecticut, DiBiaggio served as the president of Michigan State (1985-92) and Tufts (1992-2001).

DiBiaggio’s peers described him as a leader in higher education, and advocate for serving the community, and a champion for excellence.