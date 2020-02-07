Breaking News
Police to give update on investigation into homicide of Christine Holloway
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Former UConn president John DiBiaggio passes away at 87

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:
uconn_216392

(WTNH) — The University of Connecticut is mourning the loss of a former university president.

The university reports John DiBiaggio, who served as the tenth president of UConn from 1979-85, passed away on February 1, 2020. He was 87.

DiBiaggio laid the groundwork for the University’s growth and expansion, according to UConn.

He served as the Vice President for Health Affairs and Executive Director of the UConn Health Center three years before becoming the University’s president.

After leaving Connecticut, DiBiaggio served as the president of Michigan State (1985-92) and Tufts (1992-2001).

DiBiaggio’s peers described him as a leader in higher education, and advocate for serving the community, and a champion for excellence.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tolland

Thousands of bullets found inside home in Bolton

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands of bullets found inside home in Bolton"

Chucks predicts CT gets "two more snow days and an early spring"

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Chucks predicts CT gets "two more snow days and an early spring""

Chuckles predicts early Spring

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Chuckles predicts early Spring"

21-year-old UConn student dead after car crash in Coventry

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "21-year-old UConn student dead after car crash in Coventry"

Police identify woman struck, killed by car in Vernon

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police identify woman struck, killed by car in Vernon"

Woman struck, killed by car in Vernon

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman struck, killed by car in Vernon"
More Tolland

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss