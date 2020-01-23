Fotis Dulos, attorney expected to waive probable cause hearing in Thursday court appearance

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fotis Dulos will once again be back in court on Thursday as he faces a murder charge in connection to the disappearance of his estranged wife.

Dulos and his defense attorney expected to waive one of his rights on Thursday in this case.

Fotis Dulos wants to waive what’s called a probable cause hearing. At first he wanted one, but has since decided to waive it to basically speed the process along and get this case to trial.

Dulos’ attorney Norm Pattis doesn’t think the bond will be revoked.

In terms of what a probable cause hearing is all about -any time someone is charged with murder, they’re eligible for such a hearing within 60 days of being arrested at which point the prosecution presents some of the evidence in the case before an actual trial.

On January 7, Fotis Dulos was charged with murder, felony murder and kidnapping in the disappearance of his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos. He was then released from jail after posting bond.

Now, the possibility that he could go back behind bars. According to our partners at the Hartford Courant, the Stamford state’s attorney has filed to revoke the bond saying Dulos recently broke the conditions of his release when he dismantled a makeshift memorial for Jennifer Dulos at the entrance to his Farmington neighborhood.

“I think it’s disrespectful towards his wife. I mean after everything that is happened to her and her family is kind of like just dishonoring her,” Laura Klenner of Farmington.

Police have spelled out that they believe Fotis Dulos was lying in wait for Jennifer Dulos at her New Canaan home eight months ago. They’re saying that when she returned to the home after dropping her five children off at school, some sort of violent attack took place based on blood and evidence that was found in the garage and in trash bags that were dumped in Hartford.

Jennifer Dulos’ body has never been found. According to authorities, she is presumed dead.