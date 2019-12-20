Closings
Fotis Dulos claims estranged wife’s family owes him more than $1 million

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As the search for Jennifer Dulos goes on, her mother and estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, remain in a court battle in civil court in Hartford over money.

Gloria Farber, Jennifer’s mother, is suing Dulos and his company claiming money made to them by Jennifer’s late father were loans to be repaid.

RELATED: ‘It was not a loan’: Fotis Dulos takes the stand in civil trial, says money from father-in-law was a ‘gift,’ payment for services

In documents filed Dec. 20, attorneys for Dulos and his company the Fore Group claimed that money flowed freely between Jennifer’s late father, Hillard Farber, and Dulos and the Fore Group and any money paid to him and his company were gifts.

However, the defense also said if the court rules the money was loaned then he and the company are owed more than $1,000,000 because they were paid less than what they should have received.

Both sides also filed post-trial briefs in the case on Dec. 20, and a judge’s ruling is not expected for months.

Both Dulos and his ex-girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, are facing charges in Stamford civil court related to Jennifer’s disappearance. She remains missing.

