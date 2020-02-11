Fotis Dulos’ death certificate released

Video above is from a related story.

(WTNH)– Fotis Dulos‘ death certificate has been released on Tuesday.

The death transcript details how 52-year-old Fotis Dulos was cremated on Feb. 5 after he died on Jan. 30 from an apparent suicide attempt at his Farmington home.

Before his death, Dulos was charged with murdering his missing, estranged wife Jennifer Dulos.

Dulos’ former ex-girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and Dulos’ one-time lawyer, Kent Mawhinney, are still both facing a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

