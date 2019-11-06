Fotis Dulos expected to appear in court

(WTNH) — The estranged husband of missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos is due back in the courtroom on Wednesday.

Fotis Dulos has pleaded not guilty to two counts of tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in connection with Jennifer’s disappearance. The mother of five has been missing since May.

Investigators say there is video evidence of Fotis and his then-girlfriend Michelle Troconis dumping bags containing Jennifer’s blood in Hartford on the day she disappeared.

Investigators say they also found Jennifer’s blood on the seats of a pick up truck, that Fotis and Troconis had taken to get washed in the days after Jennifer went missing.

Investigators also say Dulos drove his employee’s car to New Canaan the day she went missing, accusing him of lying in wait for her while she was dropping off their five children at school.

The last time Dulos was in court, his defense argued that the charges should be dropped because he has not been charged with murder. A gag order has also been issued which prevents anyone involved in the case from speaking about it publicly.

The state argued last month that Dulos violated that order when he spoke to a Greek news website about Jennifer Dulos and her mental health. The defense argued against that.

Months later, there’s still no word on what happened to Jennifer Dulos.

