Fotis Dulos fails to appear at deposition

Connecticut

by: Fiona Brady

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The family of Jennifer Dulos filed a motion Wednesday for default after the Fore Group, Inc. and Fotus Dulos failed to appear at a deposition in the case that was scheduled for Tuesday. 

This is the second instance where the defendants Fotis Dulos and Fore Group have failed to appear at a deposition.

The plaintiff, Jennifer Dulos’ mother, Gloria Farber, previously filed a motion for order of default in September of 2018. 

The defendants’ counsel received the notice of deposition approximately two week prior to the scheduled date of deposition.

No protective order was filed nor request for continuance was made.

