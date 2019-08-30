Fotis Dulos files motion for psychological evaluation of mother-in-law

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of the missing New Canaan mother, has filed a motion for a psychological evaluation of his mother-in-law.
Gloria Farber, the mother of Jennifer Dulos, currently has custody of the five Dulos children.
In the motion, Fotis Dulos’ attorney writes that Fotis Dulos has not had contact with his children since May 22nd of this year.
The motion also states that Fotis Dulos had sole physical custody of his children since January 2018, until Gloria Farber obtained temporary custody in June after Jennifer’s disappearance.
Read the full motion below: