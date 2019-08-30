Fotis Dulos files motion for psychological evaluation of mother-in-law

FILE – In this June 11, 2019, file photo, Fotis Dulos stands during a hearing at Stamford Superior Court in Stamford, Conn. Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have been charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in the disappearance of his wife Jennifer Dulos. Fotis Dulos, said Wednesday, June 26, 2019, following a hearing in Stamford that he loves and misses his children, who remain in his mother-in-law’s custody while he faces criminal charges. His lawyer repeated a suggestion that Jennifer Dulos may not have been a victim of foul play. (Erik Trautmann/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool, File)

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of the missing New Canaan mother, has filed a motion for a psychological evaluation of his mother-in-law.

Gloria Farber, the mother of Jennifer Dulos, currently has custody of the five Dulos children.

In the motion, Fotis Dulos’ attorney writes that Fotis Dulos has not had contact with his children since May 22nd of this year.

The motion also states that Fotis Dulos had sole physical custody of his children since January 2018, until Gloria Farber obtained temporary custody in June after Jennifer’s disappearance.

Read the full motion below: