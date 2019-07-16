Fotis Dulos hires new lawyer in civil case

(WTNH) — Fotis Dulos, estranged husband of missing New Canaan mother, Jennifer Farber Dulos, has hired a new lawyer to represent him in civil suits.

The civil case has been brought forward by Jennifer’s mother, Gloria Farber, in regards to his business operations. Dulos’ mother-in-law is suing him for $2.5 million from his business dealings with his company, The Fore Group.

Fotis’ previous civil case lawyers quit right after he was arrested in connection of his wife’s disappearance.

In regards to the criminal case surrounding Jennifer’s disappearance, Fotis Dulos and girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, are free on bond.

Both are pleading “not guilty” to evidence tampering and hindering the prosecution.

Michelle Troconis is due back in court on Thursday, July 18th.