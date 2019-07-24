Fotis Dulos’ legal team files motion to dismiss charges

FILE – In this June 11, 2019, file photo, Fotis Dulos stands during a hearing at Stamford Superior Court in Stamford, Conn. Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have been charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in the disappearance of his wife Jennifer Dulos. Fotis Dulos, said Wednesday, June 26, 2019, following a hearing in Stamford that he loves and misses his children, who remain in his mother-in-law’s custody while he faces criminal charges. His lawyer repeated a suggestion that Jennifer Dulos may not have been a victim of foul play. (Erik Trautmann/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool, File)

(WTNH)–Fotis Dulos’ legal team has filed a motion Wednesday to dismiss charges against Fotis in the case of missing mother of five, Jennifer Dulos.

The motion claims that the investigation rushed to identify Fotis as a suspect and that there is insufficient evidence to warrant further proceedings in the case.

Fotis was charged with Hindering Prosecution and Tampering with Evidence. His then girlfriend Michelle Troconis also received those charges.

The motion argues that the state neither showed evidence that Fotis ‘tampered with physical evidence’ nor showed evidence that the defendant knew that an ‘official proceeding was pending’.

Fotis’ next court appearance for his criminal charges is on August 2nd.

Jennifer went missing two months ago to this day.

Read the full motion here: