Fotis Dulos’ legal team seeks estranged wife’s medical records

Connecticut

by: WTNH.com staff

(WTNH)–Fotis Dulos’ legal team filed a new motion asking for all copies of his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos’ medical records.

Fotis’ Attorney, Norm Pattis, is requesting any or all bills, medical reports, and information relating to Jennifer for an in camera review.

Pattis wants the records to prove his theory that Jennifer staged her own disappearance.

Fotis and Michelle Troconis have pleaded not guilty to charges in the criminal case.

Troconis heads back to court Thursday.

Jennifer has been missing since May 24th.

See the full motion below:

Fotis-Dulos-court-motionDownload

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

