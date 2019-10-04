Fotis Dulos, Michelle Troconis due back in court for evidence tampering charges

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of the missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos, and Michelle Troconis are due back in court on Friday for evidence tampering and hindering prosecution charges. The charges are in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

We think this may be the first time Dulos and Troconis will both be in court on the same day since they were first arrested. We do not think they will be in court at the same time, however. We expect Dulos to enter the Stamford court house on Friday morning and Troconis later in the afternoon.

We expect Troconis is going to be pleading not guilty to the latest charge against her. Remember, they have both been arrested twice now on evidence tampering charges.

First, police say they have them on video dropping bags into garbage cans in Hartford, and the bags they recovered tested positive for Jennifer Dulos’ blood. Then, Troconis was arrested again last month. Police say she admitted lying to them about the day Jennifer disappear, including allegedly making up an alibi for Fotis.

When Fotis comes in to court, we expect his legal team to again ask for all charges to be dismissed. That despite the latest evidence where investigators say Fotis drove an employee’s truck to New Canaan the day Jennifer disappeared and then asked that employee to throw away the truck’s seats. He did not, and the apparent blood on those seats tested positive for Jennifer’s blood.

Fotis’ lawyers also keep asking for the removal of the GPS ankle monitor. The judge keeps turning down those requests. You can probably expect the gag order to come up as well, as Dulos made headlines a few days ago for talking to a newspaper in his native Greece. He is not supposed to do that.

Prosecutors are taking their time with the case. Jennifer, mother of five, disappeared around Memorial Day and now the Halloween decorations are up.

But as long as both Dulos and Troconis have those ankle monitors, it’s not like they’re going anywhere.