Fotis Dulos, Michelle Troconis expected to bond out Thursday

(WTNH) — The estranged husband of missing mother Jennifer Dulos, Fotis Dulos, and his former girlfriend Michelle Troconis are expected to make bail on Thursday.

Fotis Dulos has now been arraigned on a murder charge and is spending his second night behind bars. The reason for both of those things may be money.

That is the new motive presented by the state for why they think Fotis killed his wife Jennifer Dulos in May. They say he was $7 million in debt. Jennifer came from money. Their five kids had a trust fund, and if Jennifer were dead, he would have some access to that fund.

ABC News has now learned that state police seized an ax when they arrested Dulos at his home on Tuesday. It has been sent off to the crime lab for DNA testing. Word is, Dulos could make bond Thursday and be home in Farmington that afternoon. With the new charge and new information, that makes some neighbors pretty uneasy.

“We are in Farmington, so if he gets out, it’s just you know it’s kind of in the back of my head yeah yeah definitely!” Kate of Farmington.

“I know that we are innocent until proven guilty, but there is so much damning evidence it’s kind of scary. That someone is so premeditative,” Amy of Farmington.

We mentioned money is why Dulos is not already home. The court upheld the $6 million bond on Wednesday. The way that usually works is you give 10% of the amount to a bail bondsman, and he puts up the rest, but you are talking some big numbers here. Dulos has to come up with $600,000 and a bondsman has to be willing to bet $5.4 million of his own money that Dulos is not going to run.

Figuring all that out takes time, and it couldn’t get done before the close of business on Wednesday.



We are told that will happen on Thursday, so Dulos will be return to court in Stamford the same day.

Michelle Troconis, Fotis Dulos’ one time girlfriend, is also due back in court in Stamford.

Michelle Troconis is facing conspiracy to murder charges. We saw her bond reduced on Wednesday with the judge basing his decision on her cooperation with investigators.

Her bond was dropped from $2 million to $1.5 million. The judge also ordered a GPS ankle bracelet with more restrictive perimeters than what she had months ago.

Police say Troconis co-authored a so called “alibi script” about what she and Fotis Dulos were doing ‪on May 24th‬, the same day police believe Dulos killed his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos in her New Canaan garage.

A warrant alleges Troconis’ DNA was found on garbage bags Dulos dumped in trash cans in Hartford that contained his wife’s blood and evidence to clean up a crime.

She admitted to helping Fotis clean up what she said was spilled coffee in a car. Police say it was Jennifer’s blood.

Police also say Troconis changed her story between the three times they interviewed her.

Troconis’ loved ones had no words while leaving court Wednesday. Her attorney dint have much to say, but he is expecting her to bond out early Thursday morning. No word on how long that process will be. After that, her case will be continued to February 7th.‬