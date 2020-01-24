Fotis Dulos pleads not guilty to murder charges, returns home after court appearance

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — After a court appearance Thursday morning, Fotis Dulos plead not-guilty to all charges against him and remains out on bond.

Friday, January 24 marks 8 months since Jennifer Dulos went missing. A memorial to her placed outside of her estranged husband’s home is back up this morning one day after he was in court.

The memorial is at the entrance to Jefferson Crossing – the private road where Fotis Dulos lives. It was put up days ago then taken down, and that’s what caused a major issue in this case.

GPS data shows that last Friday, Fotis Dulos made a three minute, unauthorized stop at the memorial and took away some of the items that people put up to honor Jennifer Dulos.

Fotis Dulos’ defense attorney Norm Pattis told the judge that the memorial was done to taunt his client based on a Facebook group where members openly discussed putting stuff here to “haunt” him.

The state’s attorney saying what Dulos did by getting out of his car and touching that memorial was in violation of the terms of his release from jail.

Judge Gary White called Dulos’ activity of removing a memorial to his estranged wife a “second strike” and stupid.

Dulos is now under strict house arrest. He can only leave his home for medical or religious reasons or to meet with his attorneys.

He can’t even leave for work purposes; something he was able to do before. Judge White sent a clear message that if he violates house arrest again, he will double his $6 million bond.

One of the other developments in court on Thursday is the judge allowing Dulos to waive his right to a probable causing hearing. The reasoning behind that is to expedite this case to trial. Norm Pattis says he thinks that will happen in September.

Dulos also plead not guilty to the murder and kidnapping charges he’s facing. He’s due back in court the end of February.