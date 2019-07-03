Fotis Dulos releases new statement: “My children are the center of my world. I worry about them and Jennifer”

(WTNH) — The estranged husband of missing mother Jennifer Dulos released a statement talking about his children and how he’s being perceived by the public.

Jennifer Dulos has been missing for nearly six weeks and there are still so many questions in terms of what happened to her.

Her husband, Fotis Dulos, is facing charges in connection to her disappearance. Police accuse Fotis and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, of dumping trash bags in Hartford that contained Jennifer’s blood.

Although Michelle’s involvement now in question. She reportedly took a polygraph that police were satisfied with and has an alibi for the morning Jennifer went missing from her New Canaan home.

The lawyer for Fotis also says his client is innocent and had no reason to hurt Jennifer. The two were going through a bitter divorce. At the center of it all is their five children.

Fotis released a statement overnight saying:

“My children are the center of my world. I worry about them and Jennifer, and I would tell them that I know it is hard now but everything is going to be alright eventually. I understand the public’s perception of me as a monster given the little they know about the case, but I trust the system and the process and ask the public to do the same.”

Those five children, who range in age from 8 to 13, are staying with Jennifer’s mother in her New York City apartment.

The search for Jennifer has taken police from New Canaan to Pound Ridge, New York then Farmington and Avon.

And of course, the trash facility in Hartford which turned up nothing.

The sister of Fotis Dulos came to her brother’s defense on Monday by releasing a statement on him and Jennifer Dulos.

Read Rena Dulos’ full statement below from the Hartford Courant:

“Is it relevant for you to know? Is it relevant for you to know that I have only known my brother to be just that, a loving and affectionate sibling and the greatest of uncles for my two daughters? The life line to a large degree of both our immediate and extended family?



Is it relevant to point out that Fotis – from a very young age – desired to be a father? To be a caretaker? To have a big family under his paternal “wings”? Is it relevant to express that Fotis can be lovingly spontaneous to the core when it comes down to lifting other peoples’ spirits around him?



Yet very predictable and methodical in his day-to-day life? Is it important? Is it important to make you aware that during a time of increased pressures in my own family (two daughters at a critical age and professional pressures arising from a country under turbulence even before 2008) Fotis undertook to exclusively take care of our parents, whom he brought to the U.S. and set up in his own home that only few could do? Is it important for you to know that I have seen my brother cry, laugh, pull amazing pranks on his friends, get determined and persistent? Yet be always consistently there? For everyone and at all times? Are all these points relevant? Is it relevant for me to share with you the story of someone who has wanted to “go places and see people” yet in the context of a family setting? Who sincerely craves to see his children and be an integral part of their upbringing? And who, despite any personal differences with Jennifer, truly and sincerely holds her in his prayers and who would want nothing more than to know that she is well and could ultimately return to their children?



Is it relevant to know that Fotis adored ski and competed at a professional level? And that the constant effort to attain high goals has shaped his character, sense of fairness and can-do approach to life? Do you care to know that all he has wanted to do for his children is set a standard of fair play and constant effort in an effort to attain goals? To show to them that without hard work nothing is attainable? And that competitive sports and solid education are two of the best ways of achieving this?



Are all these points relevant? As the sister of Fotis, I submit to you that all these points are uniquely relevant. They have integrally shaped the person who Fotis is, the person who my children aspire to become and the brother that any sister would want to have by her side. I submit to you that all these facets point to a personality that – on the human level – feels let down by all the developments surrounding him, but that – through 50 years of exemplary living – cannot but feel astounded by the accusations and is set on both helping the truth shine and to see Jennifer return safe and sound for the benefit of his children. ”

Fotis Dulos and Troconis have both been charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in connection to Jennifer Farber Dulos’ disappearance.

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24th.

