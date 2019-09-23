Fotis Dulos to appear in court over GPS monitoring system

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The estranged husband of the missing New Canaan mother is expected back in court Monday afternoon where a judge will decide if he’s complying with the terms of his bond.

It all has to do with the ankle bracelet that Fotis Dulos has been ordered to wear. He is scheduled to appear before the judge in Stamford at 2 p.m.

As was first reported by the Hartford Courant, it’s expected that Dulos is going to need to answer some questions about his GPS bracelet. He is allegedly allowing the battery power on the ankle bracelet to get very low.

Dulos is required to wear the GPS monitor 24/7. It was something he agreed to as part of his bail agreement.

He also must stay within the boundaries of the state.

News 8 spoke with an attorney familiar with how the bracelets work who says that the batteries need to be charged for about 2 hours per day.

You can probably expect the judge to give a little bit of a lecture to Dulos about the importance of keeping that bracelet fully powered and charged.

