Four state swimming areas closed due to water quality testing, says DEEP

(WTNH) — Four state swimming areas are closed Wednesday due to water quality testing.

Samples have been collected by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). The Connecticut Department of Public Health lab will then test their samples for the presence of certain indicator bacteria, says DEEP.

Swimmings areas at Gay City State Park, Lake Waramaug State Park, and Pachaug State Forest will all be closed due to testing.

Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret will be closed due to maintenance.