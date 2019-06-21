Connecticut

Four weeks after the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, family issues statement

By:

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 03:47 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 05:49 PM EDT

Four weeks after the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, family issues statement

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) - Friday marks four weeks after the disappearance of 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos, the mother of five who was last seen dropping her children off at school in New Canaan on May 24th.

Her family has issues a statement and continues to have hope that she will be found along with a new photo of Jennifer Farber Dulos: 

6/21/19

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

 

Statement from Carrie Luft, on Behalf of the Family and Friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos

 

Four weeks have elapsed since Jennifer Farber Dulos disappeared. None of this feels real. We tell ourselves that this kind of nightmare happens to people in stories, not to those we know and love.

 

But this situation is real, and it is dire. Each passing day intensifies the impact of this tragedy on Jennifer's children, who have not seen their mother—the guiding presence in their lives—in 28 days.

 

The New Canaan and Connecticut State police are working around the clock to find Jennifer and to solve the mystery of her disappearance. We are immensely grateful for their dedication. Thank you also to the greater New Canaan and Farmington-Avon communities, who have buoyed our spirits with their support and solidarity.

 

Many people have asked for more details about Jennifer, as a person, a mom, a friend. Jennifer is brilliant and creative—she graduated with honors from Brown University and earned an MFA in writing from NYU. As a teen, she was a nationally ranked junior squash player. Much more important, Jennifer is a deeply genuine person, compassionate and trustworthy. She is also subtly hilarious. She loves silly movies as much as she loves great literature. An avid traveler, she delights in learning about other people and has imbued her five children with this love of discovery. She cares about her children more than anything in the world.

 

Please know that the kids are safe and surrounded with love. They are embodying what Jennifer has taught them: to support each other with unity. If she could see them right now, she would be extremely proud.

 

We ask that if you have any information about Jennifer's disappearance, her whereabouts, or any events in between, call the New Canaan police tip line at (203) 594-3544 or email FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov. Your identity will be protected. Please help find Jennifer. Thank you.

 

Related Content: Recap in the search for missing New Canaan mother, Jennifer Dulos

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center