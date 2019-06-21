Four weeks after the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, family issues statement
NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) - Friday marks four weeks after the disappearance of 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos, the mother of five who was last seen dropping her children off at school in New Canaan on May 24th.
Her family has issues a statement and continues to have hope that she will be found along with a new photo of Jennifer Farber Dulos:
6/21/19
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Statement from Carrie Luft, on Behalf of the Family and Friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos
Four weeks have elapsed since Jennifer Farber Dulos disappeared. None of this feels real. We tell ourselves that this kind of nightmare happens to people in stories, not to those we know and love.
But this situation is real, and it is dire. Each passing day intensifies the impact of this tragedy on Jennifer's children, who have not seen their mother—the guiding presence in their lives—in 28 days.
The New Canaan and Connecticut State police are working around the clock to find Jennifer and to solve the mystery of her disappearance. We are immensely grateful for their dedication. Thank you also to the greater New Canaan and Farmington-Avon communities, who have buoyed our spirits with their support and solidarity.
Many people have asked for more details about Jennifer, as a person, a mom, a friend. Jennifer is brilliant and creative—she graduated with honors from Brown University and earned an MFA in writing from NYU. As a teen, she was a nationally ranked junior squash player. Much more important, Jennifer is a deeply genuine person, compassionate and trustworthy. She is also subtly hilarious. She loves silly movies as much as she loves great literature. An avid traveler, she delights in learning about other people and has imbued her five children with this love of discovery. She cares about her children more than anything in the world.
Please know that the kids are safe and surrounded with love. They are embodying what Jennifer has taught them: to support each other with unity. If she could see them right now, she would be extremely proud.
We ask that if you have any information about Jennifer's disappearance, her whereabouts, or any events in between, call the New Canaan police tip line at (203) 594-3544 or email FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov. Your identity will be protected. Please help find Jennifer. Thank you.
