NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Fourth of July is just days away! News 8 has you covered on ways you can celebrate in 2023.

Below is a list of fireworks displays, parades, and other festivities planned across Connecticut, organized by date.

Friday, June 30

Saturday, July 1

Bristol – Spectacular Fireworks | Lake Compounce | 9 p.m.

Middletown Fireworks Festival | Harbor Park along the Connecticut River | Festival starts at 5 p.m.; fireworks at 9:30 p.m. | Rain date: July 2

New Milford Fireworks Celebration | Town Green | Event starts at 6:30 p.m.; fireworks approx. at 9:30 p.m. | Rain date: July 8

Sunday, July 2

Monday, July 3

Tuesday, July 4

Hartford Yard Goats Fireworks | Dunkin Park | End of game

Middlebury’s 3D Fireworks | Quassy Amusement Park | After dark

New Britain’s Great American Boom | Stanley Quarter Park | Event starts 5 p.m.; fireworks at 9:15 p.m. | Rain date: July 5

New Haven’s Fireworks | Fireworks will launch from atop East Rock Park; viewing area is from Wilbur Cross High School parking lot | 9 p.m.

If you can’t make it to Wilbur Cross High School for the show, WTNH will provide a live broadcast on WCTX starting at 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July. You can also stream it live on WTNH.com and the News 8 app.

Friday, July 7

Norwich Sea Unicorns | Dodd Stadium | End of game

Saturday, July 8

Sunday, July 9

Enfield’s Fireworks Spectacular | Town Green | 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11

Vernon’s July in the Sky | Henry Park | 9:30 p.m. | Rain date: July 12

Friday, July 14

Darien Town Fireworks | Darien High School | Gates open at 6:30 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.| Rain date: July 15

Norwich Sea Unicorns | Dodd Stadium | End of game

Saturday, July 15