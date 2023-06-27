NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Fourth of July is just days away! News 8 has you covered on ways you can celebrate in 2023.
Below is a list of fireworks displays, parades, and other festivities planned across Connecticut, organized by date.
Friday, June 30
- Darien’s Light up the Night Dance Party | Weed Beach | Eventstart at 6:30 p.m.; fireworks at approx. 9 p.m. | Rain date: July 7
- Derby-Shelton Fireworks | Municipal Parking Garage | Concert starts at 7 p.m., fireworks at approx. 9 p.m. | Rain date: July 2
- Hamden Celebration & Fireworks | Town Center Park | Event starts at 6 p.m.; fireworks at approx. 9:20 p.m. | Rain date: July 1
- Killingly’s Red White and Blue & Fireworks | Owen Bell Park | Event starts at 5 p.m.; fireworks at approx. 9:15 p.m. | Rain date: July 7
- New London Fireworks & LoVeSeXy Prince Tribute | Ocean Beach Park | Concert starts at 8 p.m.; fireworks after 9 p.m.
- Stratford Fireworks | Short Beach Park | 9 p.m. | Rain date: July 5
Saturday, July 1
- Bristol – Spectacular Fireworks | Lake Compounce | 9 p.m.
- Middletown Fireworks Festival | Harbor Park along the Connecticut River | Festival starts at 5 p.m.; fireworks at 9:30 p.m. | Rain date: July 2
- New Milford Fireworks Celebration | Town Green | Event starts at 6:30 p.m.; fireworks approx. at 9:30 p.m. | Rain date: July 8
Sunday, July 2
- Bristol – Spectacular Fireworks | Lake Compounce | 9 p.m.
- Hartford Bonanza | Bushnell Park | Festival starts at 4 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m. | Rain date: July 8
- Madison Fireworks | Waterfront area off West Wharf Beach | 9:30 p.m. | Rain date: July 7
- Norwich Harbor Fireworks | Howard T. Brown Memorial Park on Chelsea Harbor Drive | 5 p.m.; fireworks at dusk
- Orange’s Independence Day Concert & Fireworks | Orange Fair Grounds | Concert starts at 6:30 p.m.; fireworks at 9:30 p.m. | Rain date: July 9
- Waterbury Food Truck & Firework Extravaganza | Brass Mill Center 495 Union St. | 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., fireworks at dusk
Monday, July 3
- Bristol – Spectacular Fireworks | Lake Compounce | 9 p.m.
- Farmington Fireworks | Sullivan Hill | 9:25 p.m.
- Meriden Concert & Fireworks | Hubbard Park Drive | Concert starts at 7 p.m., with fireworks at 9 p.m.
- New Britain Bees | New Britain Stadium | End of game
- Norwich Sea Unicorns | Dodd Stadium | End of game
- West Haven’s Savin Rock Fireworks Spectacular | Bradley Point Park | 9:15 p.m. | Rain date: July 5
Tuesday, July 4
- Hartford Yard Goats Fireworks | Dunkin Park | End of game
- Middlebury’s 3D Fireworks | Quassy Amusement Park | After dark
- New Britain’s Great American Boom | Stanley Quarter Park | Event starts 5 p.m.; fireworks at 9:15 p.m. | Rain date: July 5
- New Haven’s Fireworks | Fireworks will launch from atop East Rock Park; viewing area is from Wilbur Cross High School parking lot | 9 p.m.
If you can’t make it to Wilbur Cross High School for the show, WTNH will provide a live broadcast on WCTX starting at 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July. You can also stream it live on WTNH.com and the News 8 app.
Friday, July 7
- Norwich Sea Unicorns | Dodd Stadium | End of game
Saturday, July 8
- Guilford Fireworks | Guilford Fairgrounds | At dusk
- Hartford Yard Goats Fireworks | Dunkin Park | End of game
- New London’s Sailfest-Fireworks Extravaganza | Waterfront Park and State Pier | Approx. 9 p.m.
- Wallingford Fireworks | Viewable from Sheehan High School and Moran Middle School | Approx. 9:20 p.m.
Sunday, July 9
- Enfield’s Fireworks Spectacular | Town Green | 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday, July 11
- Vernon’s July in the Sky | Henry Park | 9:30 p.m. | Rain date: July 12
Friday, July 14
- Darien Town Fireworks | Darien High School | Gates open at 6:30 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.| Rain date: July 15
- Norwich Sea Unicorns | Dodd Stadium | End of game
Saturday, July 15
- Newington’s Extravaganza | Mill Pond Park | Event starts at 10 a.m.; fireworks at 9:30 p.m. | Rain date: July 16
- Niantic – Celebrate East Lyme | Pennsylvania Avenue/Main Street | Event starts at 3 p.m; fireworks at dusk