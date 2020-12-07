Foxwoods and DraftKings partner; set stage to bring online sports betting to CT

A sign at the entrance to the Foxwoods Resort Casino, in Mashantucket, Conn., announces its reopening, Monday, June 1, 2020. Both tribal casinos, Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun, closed since March 17, opened despite opposition from Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, who has limited power regarding the sovereign nations. (AP Photo/Susan Haigh)

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH) — The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation announced Foxwoods Resorts Casino has entered into a multi-channel deal with DraftKings, paving the way for online sports betting.

The deal will “stage to deliver access for online sports betting ahead of the anticipated launch of legal sports betting in Connecticut, subject to necessary legislative and regulatory approvals.”

Through this agreement, DraftKings, a leader in digital sports entertainment and gaming, will expand its footprint in New England and the tri-state area.

DraftKings will also become Foxwoods’ first-ever daily fantasy sports partner, when launched on Dec. 13, 2020, offering online promotions, contests and other integrated digital experiences to enhance fan engagement, officials said in a release.

Under longstanding agreements with Connecticut, in exchange for 25% of their slot revenue, the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes maintain the exclusive rights to operate gaming within Connecticut’s borders — an arrangement that has generated over $8 billion in revenue for the state since its inception.

Upon state legalization and execution of an amendment to the Tribal/State agreement, DraftKings and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe will be poised to launch sports betting in Connecticut. Online gaming and sports betting are projected to generate $175 million in new revenue for the state over five years.

“This is a landmark deal in collaboration with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation as well as a critical next step to bringing America’s top-rated sportsbook app to sports fans in Connecticut,” said Matt Kalish, co-founder and President of DraftKings North America in a release. “The national expansion of regulated sports betting is among our top strategic priorities. DraftKings today is live with mobile sports betting in 10 states, more than any other operator in the U.S., and teaming up with the tribe will allow us to extend our reach even further.”

“Partnering with DraftKings, the most prominent name in sports betting, reinforces the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe’s position as a leader in the gaming and entertainment industry,” said Rodney Butler, chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe, which owns and operates Foxwoods. “We’ve proven our ability to shape the future of gaming time and time again, and now we’re ready to drive sports wagering and online gaming for the state of Connecticut. Working through the tribal gaming compacts, we will help bolster our economy with much-needed revenue and virtual entertainment.”

“DraftKings is a pioneer in the U.S. digital sports entertainment and gaming market,” said Jason Guyot, interim CEO and president for Foxwoods Resort Casino. “Offering daily fantasy sports allows us to bring a new type of compelling and interactive online experience to our passionate sport fans. By combining Foxwoods’ 29-year gaming legacy with DraftKings’ deep digital expertise, we’re well positioned to continue leading gaming advancements in the region and beyond.”